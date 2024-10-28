WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHFCL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.