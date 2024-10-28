Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSR opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

