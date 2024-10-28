William Blair Expects Stronger Earnings for General Dynamics

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2025 earnings at $16.58 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $302.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.74. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $236.58 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

