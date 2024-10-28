William Blair Has Pessimistic View of Lindsay Q1 Earnings

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

