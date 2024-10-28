Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $184.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,501,340.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $946,503.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 933,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,897,094.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692 over the last ninety days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

