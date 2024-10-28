Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WINT stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $511,310.40, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

