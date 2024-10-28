Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

