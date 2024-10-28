Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $190.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.06.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

