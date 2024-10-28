Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Short Interest Down 43.8% in October

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Worksport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WKSP opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 84.45% and a negative net margin of 410.82%.
Worksport Company Profile
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
