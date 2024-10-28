Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $64.46 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

