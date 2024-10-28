Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 140,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

