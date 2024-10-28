XPO (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
XPO Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
