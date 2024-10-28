Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Wendy’s Q1 Earnings

Get Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

