Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $180.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

