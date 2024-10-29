1,973 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

