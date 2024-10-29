4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,211 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $414.04 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.46 and a 200-day moving average of $548.11. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

