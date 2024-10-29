Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
