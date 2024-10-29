Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

