Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

