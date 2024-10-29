ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

