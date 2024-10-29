Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

AELTF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Adacel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.