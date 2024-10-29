adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,042,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,351.7 days.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of $170.66 and a one year high of $270.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.61.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.