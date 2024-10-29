Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.61 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 188.80 ($2.45). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.55), with a volume of 557,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.61. The company has a market capitalization of £422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 48,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £100,171.20 ($129,906.89). Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

