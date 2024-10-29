AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. AerCap has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.250-10.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerCap Trading Up 0.7 %

AerCap stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

View Our Latest Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.