Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.0 days.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.