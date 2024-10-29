Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 5,487 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,784 shares of company stock worth $3,323,317. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

