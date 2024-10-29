Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GATX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in GATX by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

