Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

