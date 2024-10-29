Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 13,902 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

