Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $298.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.71.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

