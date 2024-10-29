Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 407 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,947,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.