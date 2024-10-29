Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 414 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 119,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $80.38 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

