Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.