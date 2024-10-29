Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,455 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

