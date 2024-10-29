Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $129,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGM opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

