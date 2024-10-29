Allworth Financial LP Buys 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,347.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,071.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,856.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,756.13 and a one year high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,256.89.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

