Allworth Financial LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

