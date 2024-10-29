Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $392.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $185.75 and a 52-week high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

