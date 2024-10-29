Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

