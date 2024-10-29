Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

