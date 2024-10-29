Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.79. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 196,941 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$288.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

