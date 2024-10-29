Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

