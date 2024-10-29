Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $318.33

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

