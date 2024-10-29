Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $39.68

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.68.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 173.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth $9,263,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.21 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.