Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.