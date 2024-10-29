Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $45.29

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.