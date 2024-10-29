Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $19.50

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $325.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.