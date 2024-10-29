Analyzing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iRhythm Technologies and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $113.90, indicating a potential upside of 49.28%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Electromed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Electromed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $537.09 million 4.42 -$123.41 million ($4.23) -18.04 Electromed $54.72 million 3.57 $5.15 million $0.50 45.12

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.50% -84.14% -19.29% Electromed 9.41% 12.44% 10.72%

Summary

Electromed beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.