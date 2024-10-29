Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

