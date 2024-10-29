Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Compass Point lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

