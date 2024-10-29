AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AOTG stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

