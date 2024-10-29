AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AOTG stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $43.48.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
