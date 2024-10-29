Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 38.2% in October

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,707 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $9,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

